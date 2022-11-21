Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading Up 0.2%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 146.25 ($1.73). Approximately 399,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 193,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.73).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.38. The company has a market capitalization of £311.17 million and a PE ratio of 2,089.29.
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
