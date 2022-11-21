Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $536,730.08

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.24 million and approximately $536,730.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00025187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,104.51 or 0.99969199 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010867 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00039484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021425 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00230409 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

