Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Boosted by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up approximately 3.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Hexcel worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hexcel by 140.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,291. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

