HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $518.54 million, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

