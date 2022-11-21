Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.41. 34,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,865. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

