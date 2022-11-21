Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.31.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.