Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $113.99 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.72 or 0.00055140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $113.99 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00239473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,065,762 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

