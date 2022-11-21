Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hostess Brands worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,566,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,245,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,169. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

