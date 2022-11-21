Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.40.
Hub Group Price Performance
Hub Group stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
