Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $611.23 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $611.23 million and approximately $267,310.70 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $15,684.70 or 0.99877927 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00453362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.31 or 0.27815598 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

