Huobi Token (HT) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $724.83 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00030187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

