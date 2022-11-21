Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 438.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMPL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ IMPL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,511. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
