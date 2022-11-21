Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 438.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMPL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ IMPL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,511. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.