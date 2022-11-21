Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 201,834 shares.The stock last traded at $64.54 and had previously closed at $63.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBTX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

