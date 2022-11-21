Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.88. 3,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 491,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,333,333 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,819,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock worth $3,508,775 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 633.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 418.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 90.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

