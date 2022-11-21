Insider Buying: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Buys 374 Shares of Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,786.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,946.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

MNSB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $216.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.51. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.