Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Buys 348 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

NA remained flat at C$97.39 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,135. The stock has a market cap of C$32.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.18.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.75.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

