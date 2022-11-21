Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Sells 4,515 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR remained flat at $7.38 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $687.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

