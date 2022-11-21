Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Sells 29,103 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $139,403.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of BLDE stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.71. 269,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,711. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
