Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Sells 29,103 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $139,403.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BLDE stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.71. 269,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,711. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 544,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

