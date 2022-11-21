Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Sells 29,103 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEGet Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $139,403.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDE stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.71. 269,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,711. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 544,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

