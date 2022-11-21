Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 8,721 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $105,349.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,455,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,660,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $41.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.90.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 147,847 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

