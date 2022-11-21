Insider Selling: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Insider Sells 102,820 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,788.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Invacare Stock Performance

NYSE IVC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 672,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invacare by 141.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Invacare by 77.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Invacare

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

