Insider Selling: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Sells 630,957 Shares of Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Peter Harrison sold 630,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.33), for a total value of £2,864,544.78 ($3,366,092.57).

Schroders Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schroders stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 455.30 ($5.35). 1,215,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,608. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,349.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 615.33 ($7.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 668.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,047.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($38.08).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

