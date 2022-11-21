Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,567.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SES AI Price Performance

SES traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 405,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $30,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SES AI by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 584,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $18,817,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $10,851,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SES AI

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

