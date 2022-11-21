Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 2,758 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $37.95. 601,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.