Insider Selling: The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Director Sells 6,478 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
New York Times Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.79. 972,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,384. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $48.61.
New York Times Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.
