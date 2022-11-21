Insider Selling: The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Director Sells 6,478 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.79. 972,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,384. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $48.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 3,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

