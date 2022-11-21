Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells 8,196 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $12,048.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,518.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.45. 3,033,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,214. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 240.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

