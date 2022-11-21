Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. 361,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00, a PEG ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

