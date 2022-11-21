Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires Shares of 1,488 RH (NYSE:RH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $274.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.68. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

