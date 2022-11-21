Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 1,152 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $173.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

