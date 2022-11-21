Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $494,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.