Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 67 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $191.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $234.73.

