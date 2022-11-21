Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0 %

Halliburton stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

