Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Insperity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.07. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,039. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $125.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

