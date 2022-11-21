Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

