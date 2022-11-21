Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 71,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,079. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

