Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading 3.2% Higher

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.44. 1,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 56,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

