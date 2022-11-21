inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

Insider Transactions at inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $38,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.