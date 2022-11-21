Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Decreased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.6% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Main Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after buying an additional 252,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after buying an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,682,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $20.75. 55,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694,399. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.