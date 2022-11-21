Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.13. 3,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

