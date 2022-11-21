iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,503.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 374,989 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15.

