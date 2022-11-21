iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7,192.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $46.33 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,873. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

