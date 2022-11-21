iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.49. 847,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,428,947. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

