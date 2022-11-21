iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.18. 32,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 49,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

