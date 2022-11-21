iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,758,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 375,524 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,949,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,204. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

