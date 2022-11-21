iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.24. 14,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

