iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 509,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,673 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $70,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.46. 2,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,231. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.