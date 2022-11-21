iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,074. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.