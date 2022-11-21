iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $99.20. 146,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

