iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Position Raised by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,129 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

