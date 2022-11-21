J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up to $146.14

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $146.14, but opened at $152.00. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $142.20, with a volume of 10,633 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

