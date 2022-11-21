Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,069 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

